Fine Gael’s Simon Harris says he believes a solution can be found on the proposal to ban the sale of turf.

The plan, put forward by Environment Minister Eamon Ryan, has angered rural backbench Fine Gael and Fianna Fail TDs.

Draft regulations are currently being worked on, and the Taoiseach has said the ban won’t affect the sale of turf in rural Ireland.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris says he’s confident a way forward can be found: