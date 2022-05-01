Greencastle FC does the double in Inishowen

Greencastle FC have done the double in Inishowen as they have now added the Buncrana Credit Union Cup along with their Inishowen Premier League Cup.

Greencastle claimed the trophy following defeating Glengad yesterday evening at Maginn Park after penalties.

The game went to extra time after it finished 2-2, and then to penalties, with Greencastle coming out on top 4-2 in the shootout.

The hero of the hour was goalkeeper Jason Mc Callion having saved two penalties.

Greencastle boss Pat Mc Laughlin joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to recap their year and last night’s victory…