Reigning champions Tyrone will all be in the qualifier draw for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship along with Armagh and Mayo.

The Red Hand suffered a shock 1-18 to 1-10 defeat to Derry in their Ulster quarter-final in Omagh yesterday.

Shane McGuigan scored the goal for Rory Gallagher’s side from the penalty spot.

Tyrone joint manager Brian Dooher knows his side wasn’t up to the pace of the game: