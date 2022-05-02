Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Teenager remains in critical condition following Lough Salt crash

A teenager remains in a critical condition following a crash on the Lough Salt Road, Glen last night.

The single vehicle collision occurred at around 9:40pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

A female teenager was transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to what has been described as serious injuries. She has subsequently been removed to Beaumont Hospital in a critical condition.

A male teen was also taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for a period but has since reopened.

