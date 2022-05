Gardai in Donegal are appealing to road users who were on the Lough Salt Road at around 9:40pm on Sunday night and who may have any information relating to a crash to come forward.

A female teenager, a passenger in the single vehicle collision is currently in a serious condition in Beaumont Hospital.

The male driver who is in his late teens was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital following the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai in Milford.