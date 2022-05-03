Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai renew appeal for information on Lough Salt collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on Sunday 1st May 2022, at Meenformal, Glen, Carriag Art, Co. Donegal, close to Lough Salt.

The collision, which involved a single car occurred at approximately 9:15pm. A male and female, both aged 17 were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for their injuries. The female has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital where she is understood to be in a serious condition.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and who has camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

