Grant scheme announced for development of camping sector in Donegal

Donegal County Council has launched a new grant scheme for local businesses that aims to support the development of overnight facilities for the caravan, camping, campervan and motorhome sector.

This grant scheme targets local businesses and will focus on supporting new and additional accommodation facilities in locations currently underserved in the county.

It’s on the back of a study carried out last year which highlighted the need for a more strategic approach to managing the development of the sector in a sustainable and viable to cope with the increase in visitors to the county.

The grant aid is being offered at up to 50% of actual costs for local businesses and the application process is now open, with a closing date of May 30th.

It is proposed that a further call for applications from community and voluntary based groups will open in early June 2022.

Application forms are available on the Donegal County Council website at https://www.donegalcoco.ie/business/developingourtourismsector/. For further information contact Amanda McNamee by emailing CCCgrantscheme@donegalcoco.ie or phone 074-9172282.