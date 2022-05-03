Irwin Racing in the points at Oulton Park

Irwin racing traveled to Oulton Park this weekend to take part in the second round of the BSB.

Caolán Irwin on his R&R Racing Yamaha had a very strong qualifying and consistent lap times showed great promise on saturday finishing race 1 in 12th place.

Race 2 with changing track conditions continued with fast race pace and the Kilmacrennan racer finished a solid 12 again. ‘This is my first year in this class, which is proving to be the premier BSB class this year with very fast professional racers and a full grid. I am delighted to be up there towards the front of the pack fighting for championship points’

Younger brother Rhys had a character building weekend on his factory Triumph. ‘This has been a real tough weekend. The team are struggling with mechanical problems all weekend making the bike really hard to ride. I missed qualifying due to mechanical failure and had to start the race from the back of the grid P33 and really fought my way up to 13th to get a few points on the board. Today the team continued to struggle, and I didnt finish race 2. It is really disappointing but we will regroup and get ready for the next round in 3 weeks time’

The brothers once again would like to thank their sponsors, especially their local supporters James Gallagher of Oasis Bar and Northwest Customs, Wes Regan,Dawn International, Megabikes Motorcycling Irelend, Short Circuit committee, Mondello Park Supporters club, RK Racing, Principle Insurance, LS2 helmets, Shark Helmets,Mondello Park and especially their teams for all their work this weekend their teams .