Learner driver caught driving unaccompanied in Donegal Town

Gardaí were out in force in Donegal over the Bank Holiday weekend conducting checkpoints and speed checks.

In recent days, Donegal Town Roads Policing Unit received a report of alleged dangerous driving and as part of their investigation, a car was stopped and it subsequently emerged that the driver was an unaccompanied learner.

The car was seized and the driver is now due to appear in Court.

Meanwhile, another driver is to be summoned to court after the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit detected a vehicle travelling at a speed of 158KPH in a 100KPH speed limit zone over the weekend.

