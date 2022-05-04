Business Matters Ep 90 – Bernie Murphy

Buncrana-based Irish designer, Bernie Murphy, is Ciaran O’Donnell’s guest on this week’s Business Matters.

Bernie worked at Fruit of the Loom for 21 years and set up her own business in 2017. She grew up in a family in which traditional sewing and knitting were valued skills, and at a time when the textile industry was still a major employment provider throughout the northwest.

Bernie is passionate about traditional Irish fabrics and exports her creations all over the world, with Europe and the United States being her biggest markets.

Bernie also teaches the skill of sewing to children and adults at Spraoi agus Spórt – a social enterprise in Carndonagh.

