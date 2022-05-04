Donegal and Derry face off in Minor Championship – The Managers



Donegal and Derry will look to make it to the next stage of the Ulster Minor Championship on Saturday.

Derry will have home advantage at Owenbeg as Donegal aim to take out one of the favourites for the provincial crown.

Donegal eased to victory against Fermanagh winning by 22 points in the opening round.

Manager Luke Barrett has been telling Tom Comack they are coming up against a very strong Derry side this time around:

In round one Derry scored five goals as they won by 13 points against Armagh.

Boss Martin Boyle felt the score flatter them that day: