Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Donegal and Derry face off in Minor Championship – The Managers

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin


Donegal and Derry will look to make it to the next stage of the Ulster Minor Championship on Saturday.

Derry will have home advantage at Owenbeg as Donegal aim to take out one of the favourites for the provincial crown.

Donegal eased to victory against Fermanagh winning by 22 points in the opening round.

Manager Luke Barrett has been telling Tom Comack they are coming up against a very strong Derry side this time around:

In round one Derry scored five goals as they won by 13 points against Armagh.

Boss Martin Boyle felt the score flatter them that day:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

https___cdn.evbuc.com_images_276782279_940079189653_1_original
News

Irish Traditional Music Fundraiser Concert for the Gavin Glynn Foundation

4 May 2022
Gemma McHale
Events

Gemma Mc Hale Memorial 5k Walk/Run

4 May 2022
House Key
News, Top Stories

1,763 HAP properties in Donegal

4 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

https___cdn.evbuc.com_images_276782279_940079189653_1_original
News

Irish Traditional Music Fundraiser Concert for the Gavin Glynn Foundation

4 May 2022
Gemma McHale
Events

Gemma Mc Hale Memorial 5k Walk/Run

4 May 2022
House Key
News, Top Stories

1,763 HAP properties in Donegal

4 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 May 2022
Niall Blaney Committee
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Senator tells Taoiseach dialogue in NI is one-sided

4 May 2022
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News

Water outages affecting Donegal

4 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube