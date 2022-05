The annual Gemma Mc Hale Memorial 5k Walk/Run takes place this Friday, May 6th at the Aghyarn Centre at 7:30PM. All proceeds raised in aid of Castledearg Comfort & Terminally Ill Fund, MS, Mindfulness and Counselling in local primary schools and other local charities.

Registration on the evening from 4:30-7:00PM or online registration to mark.athletics@gmail.com

Refreshments served afterwards.