Irish Traditional Music Fundraiser Concert for the Gavin Glynn Foundation

Tickets are now on sale for a night of Irish Traditional Music for The Gavin Glynn Foundation on behalf of Caitlín Strain on May 13th in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel.

The concert will feature Gerry O’Connor, Ciaran Tourish, Cathal Hayden, Kevin Doherty, Ciaran O’Kane, Bríd Harper, Roisin McGrory, Paul Harrigan, Michael Gallanagh, Martin McGinley, Edel Mc Laughlin, Clodagh Warnock, Jack Warnock, Teresa McClure, Siobhan Peoples and Blackie O’Connell.

Get your ticket for €22.20 here.

Read about the incredible work The Gavin Glynn Foundation & what they achieved for Caitín Strain.

The Gavin Glynn Foundation is an Amazing foundation who assist and support families when they need it most. The foundation helps families, with children fighting cancer in Ireland, travel abroad for treatment.

In March 2021, whilst in Temple Street Hospital in Dublin, we learned that we would travel to Germany with Caitlin for radiotherapy treatment, with just four days’ notice. The Gavin Glynn Foundation got involved and made what felt like the impossible, possible.

John Glynn (Foundation Director) organised: flights; car transfers; accommodation; etc. He made it possible at the last minute for us to take our other children with us. Unknowing to us at the time, this would help greatly with Caitlin’s recovery.

We would like to offer our most sincere thanks to The Gavin Glynn Foundation for their kindness and support, we will always be grateful. To help support The Gavin Glynn Foundation, we would like to organise a fundraising concert of Irish Traditional Music, to take place on Friday 13th of May in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Buncrana, Co. Donegal. Tickets can be purchased at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel.

 

 

