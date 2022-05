Police investigating an incident on Skeoge Link Road in Derry yesterday during which two officers were injured have arrested a 28-year-old man.

The man, who is in custody, has been arrested on suspicion of several offences including attempted murder, assault on police, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses and anyone who captured the incident on their dash cam, or mobile phone to get in touch.