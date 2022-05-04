Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Minister Rabbitte calls for independent review of safeguarding in disability centres

Minister Anne Rabbitte has called for an independent review of adult safeguarding in long-term residential care settings in Donegal.

A report published by HIQA last week following inspections at 18 HSE-run centres in the county found major issues around governance and oversight.

Concerns were also raised over the HSE’s ability at a national level to bring about improvements, warning that failing to do so could result in a significant safeguarding issue.

Minister of State at the Department of Disability, Anne Rabbitte told the Nine til Noon Show that the social needs of residents needs to be reviewed in tandem with care:

