At least 3,000 extra soldiers needed to address security threats

At least 3,000 extra soldiers are needed to address security threats posed to Ireland in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney told the Irish Independent he would soon bring a memo to Cabinet to drastically increase spending on Defence Forces.

The Minister says the figure of 3,000 is a “starting point” only, following a recent review of the future of the Irish military.

Defence Analyst Declan Power says the Defence Forces has to be ready to deal with threats: