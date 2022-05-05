Donegal Youth League Roundup

Drumbar 2 Ballyraine 3

Drumbar welcomed Ballyraine for youth league action on Wednesday night in a game that had both teams looking to take advantage of a frenetic start. It was Ballyraine who opened the scoring inside 15 minutes with a quick break that lead to them taking the lead through Michael Aidoo

The Drumbar lads settled and had some dominant spells in the first half, with Dylan Mc Hugh coming close after his free kick hit the crossbar with a rebound effort going wide of the goal.

However Ballyraine held out to take their 1-0 lead into the break.

In the second half Drumbar had a large majority of the play in the Ballyraine half but a quick break in play saw Ballyraine go 2-0 up against the run of play through the highly impressive Danny Hall.

Drumbar pulled one back through Kiernan Degnan who fired home to give the game a bit of hope for Drumbar but another quick break from Ballyraine gave them back their two goal advantage when Aidoo netted his second of the night.

Declan Duignan rounded off the scoring for the night for Drumbar with a fantastic effort but it was virtually the last kick of a very tense and hard fought game by both sides.

Gweedore Celtic 5 Ballybofey Utd 1

Gweedore Celtic bounced back from their defeat to Fanad-Mulroy the previous week to record a comprehensive

victory against a gallant Ballybofey team.

The home team opened the scoring after twenty minutes when Darragh Mc Gee scored a fine individual goal from an acute angle.

Five minutes later Pauric Winters hit a twenty five yard free kick to the back of the net.

Celtic scored number three before the break when Darragh McGee showed his scoring prowess by finishing off a great ball from Lee Mc Bride.

Ballybofey reduced the arrears ten minutes into the second half when Barry Mc Gee converted a penalty but almost immediately Gweedore hit back when Cathal De Burca clinically finished after being put through by Adam Mc Geever.

They finished the game off as a contest when defender Johnny O Donnell scored after a goalmouth scramble.

A solid team performance from the home team but Darragh Mc Gee’s performance deserves a special mention for his two goals and all round display over the ninety minute

Drumkeen 6 Gweedore Utd 2

Drumkeen ran out 6-2 winners against Gwedore United on a nice evening for football st St Patricks Park.

Gweedore started on top but failed to create any chances as Drumkeen grew into the match and created a few good chances to score.

The match stayed scoreless until Shay Kelly scored for Drumkeen after taking on a strike from over 20 yards outside the box in the 16thminute and he could have added another after hitting the crossbar from another strike.

Stewart McCrabbe added the second on 25 mins having earlier hit the post while Jamie O Donnell scored the 3rd to make it 3-0 at half time.

Drumkeen scored 3 further goals in the second half with Leigh Patton getting 2 and Ryan Gildea finishing well having been put through on goal. Gweedore never gave up and got their rewards in the last 20 mins scoring 2 outstanding consolation goals to leave the final score 6-2 to Drumkeen.

Keadue Rovers 3 Mulroy-Fanad 3

Keadue and Mulroy/Fanad played out a very entertaining draw at Central Park on Wednesday evening.

In ideal conditions for football, the home side had the better of the opening exchanges with plenty of territorial possession. Ethan McCaffrey had the first chance on eleven minutes.

Fanad came more into it after that but Keadue were again close when Oran Fallon shot wide on the run after twenty minutes.

Again Keadue were close on twenty three minutes when Aidan Brennan was played through into the box but shot to the right and wide. Mulroy/Fanad took the lead slightly against the run of play after the half hour when a mix up in the Keadue defence led to an attack, where they hit the post but the rebound was knocked home from close range by Robbie Alcorn.

A good response followed from Keadue and on forty minutes Aidan Boyle’s cross was just wide at the far post, beating the onrushing attack. The home side were again good at the start of the second half but once more were caught out with a long, direct attack and a ball into the box deflected of the defenders and Dylan McGlone doubled the Mulroy/Fanad lead.

However it was very short lived and a minute later, following a foul, Oran Fallon impressively tucked home the resultant penalty. As the half wore on, play did become more scrappy and even.

Keadue were trying to break down a stubborn reargaurd but it took a superb ball from Ethan McCaffrey to Aidan Brennan, who when he got to the edge of the box finished superbly to the net via a deflection. By seventy eight minutes, this topsy turvy game took another twist, when the visitors re took the lead when a corner from the right, was scuffed to the Keadue net for an OG. Keadue once again rose to the challenge and on eighty four minutes were once again level, when Jack Ward rose highest at the far post to make it 3-3. In what was a frantic finish, the home side had two great chances, the first of which fell to Liam Boyle, who blasted wide and then only seconds later, Aidan Brennan was through but he put it wide and it ended all square.

A really good game for the large crowd present. Mulroy/Fanad put in a very good, solid performance and were well served by Dylan McFadden, Shaun Carr and Martin Dugera. For Keadue, this will feel like two points dropped, even despite coming back from deficits twice and were well served by Oran Fallon, Aidan Brennan and Ethan McCaffrey.

Bonagee 1 Kilmacrennan Celtic 0

A goal from Noah Barrett on 35 minutes was the difference as Bonagee maintained their 100 per cent record makingit four wins from four in a highly competitive Donegal youth League.

Barrett was coolness personified when slotting home with a composed finish in a half were the home side had a number of chances beforehand to open the lead.

Kilmacrennan Celtic though tried hard in a keenly contested second half to find a way back into the game but a strong Bonagee unit saw the game out well to claim what could be a huge three points.

Milford Utd 0 Letterkenny Rovers 4

A strong showing from Letterkenny Rovers saw them win 4-0 at Moyle View Park.

Letterkenny had chances in the opening half while Liam Donnelly came close for Milford but neither side troubled the scoreboard in a scoreless first half.

Rovers though were rampant in the second half and took the lead through Luke Parke before Sam Harvey doubled the lead.

Goals from Faolan Gibson and Aaron Temple then completed a comfortable win in the end for the Cathedral Town men.

Fixtures Wednesday May 11th

Ballyraine v Bonagee Utd

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Drumkeen

Gweedore Utd v Gweedore Celtic

Ballybofey Utd v Mulroy-Fanad

Letterkenny Rovers v Drumbar

Milford Utd v Keadue Rovers