IFA to meet with Ulster Bank

Representative of the Irish Farmers Association will meet officials from Ulster Bank today to discuss the bank’s exit from the Irish market.

The IFA says the withdrawal is creating huge uncertainty and adding to the stress being felt by farmers concerned about escalating costs and falling farm incomes.

The association says it’s heard anecdotal reports that farmers with Ulster Bank accounts are waiting months for initial appointments with new financial providers, and is calling on financial services firms to put more supports in place to help farmers who need to switch both personal and business accounts.