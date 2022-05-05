Mulrines sign new €8m deal with Lidl

Donegal company Mulrines has signed a multi-million euro deal with Lidl.

The €8 million partnership will see Mulrines juices and smoothies feature on shelves across 210 stores throughout Ireland, Northern Ireland and some stores in Britain.

Mulrines, established in 1919 in Ballybofey has been working with Lidl since 2009.

Currently they produce a variety of eleven fruit juices and smoothies for the supermarket.

Company Chairman, Peter Mulrine says securing deals like this with Lidl advance new innovations in the business that positively contribute to the surrounding area through local investment and job creation.

Following the success of Mulrines products with Lidl’s customers, the retailer confirmed the contract extension worth more than €8 million which is said to have had a significantly positive impact on their operations.