Patients waiting over 3 months for gynaecology appointment at LUH

Patients are waiting over three months for a gynaecology appointment at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Hospital consultants are warning of a ‘perfect storm’ in gynaecological care due to the pandemic, increased demand and staff shortages.

Figures provided by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to Deputy Sorcha Clarke show that 485 patients are waiting on a gynaecology appointment at Letterkenny University Hospital with the average waiting time for an outpatient appointment 98 days.

Ageing facilities and a lack of capacity are among the reasons patients are waiting up to two years nationally for gynaecological care, according to the Irish Hospital Consultants Association.

Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin, Professor Sam Coulter-Smith, says urgent action is needed: