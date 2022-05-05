Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Patients waiting over 3 months for gynaecology appointment at LUH

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Patients are waiting over three months for a gynaecology appointment at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Hospital consultants are warning of a ‘perfect storm’ in gynaecological care due to the pandemic, increased demand and staff shortages.

Figures provided by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to Deputy Sorcha Clarke show that 485 patients are waiting on a gynaecology appointment at Letterkenny University Hospital with the average waiting time for an outpatient appointment 98 days.

Ageing facilities and a lack of capacity are among the reasons patients are waiting up to two years nationally for gynaecological care, according to the Irish Hospital Consultants Association.

Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin, Professor Sam Coulter-Smith, says urgent action is needed:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

simon coveney
Audio, News, Top Stories

At least 3,000 extra soldiers needed to address security threats

5 May 2022
No repro fee 4-5-22 Lidl Ireland are delighted to announce they have signed a new deal worth more than €8 million with Donegal juice and smoothie producer Mulrines. The new multi million deal will see Mulrines premiere juices and smoothies feature on shelves across Lidl’s 210 stores throughout Ireland and Northern Ireland as well as a number of stores in Great Britain.  Picture shows from left Peter Mulrine, Chairman, Mulrines; Rebecca Buchanan, Buyer at Lidl Ireland & N. Ireland; and John Bonner, Commercial, Mulrines. Pic: Joe Dunne/Naoise Culhane Photography-no fee
News, Top Stories

Mulrines sign new €8m deal with Lidl

5 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

5 May 2022
Thomas Rent 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Raising rising rents compared to shouting into ‘the void’

5 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

simon coveney
Audio, News, Top Stories

At least 3,000 extra soldiers needed to address security threats

5 May 2022
No repro fee 4-5-22 Lidl Ireland are delighted to announce they have signed a new deal worth more than €8 million with Donegal juice and smoothie producer Mulrines. The new multi million deal will see Mulrines premiere juices and smoothies feature on shelves across Lidl’s 210 stores throughout Ireland and Northern Ireland as well as a number of stores in Great Britain.  Picture shows from left Peter Mulrine, Chairman, Mulrines; Rebecca Buchanan, Buyer at Lidl Ireland & N. Ireland; and John Bonner, Commercial, Mulrines. Pic: Joe Dunne/Naoise Culhane Photography-no fee
News, Top Stories

Mulrines sign new €8m deal with Lidl

5 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

5 May 2022
Thomas Rent 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Raising rising rents compared to shouting into ‘the void’

5 May 2022
Ulster Bank Sign
News, Top Stories

IFA to meet with Ulster Bank

5 May 2022
luh123
Audio, News, Top Stories

Patients waiting over 3 months for gynaecology appointment at LUH

5 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube