People in NI take to the polls today

People in Northern Ireland are taking to the polls today to elect a new Stormont Assembly.

Sinn Féin is expected to comfortably be the largest party in Northern Ireland for the first time.

Voting will begin at 7am and last until 10pm tonight as Northern Ireland votes to fill the 90 seats in the Stormont Assembly.

This has widely been acknowledged as the most important election in Northern Ireland in a generation.

The polls show Sinn Féin likely to comfortably top the polls, and if they win the most seats Michelle O’Neill could be nominated as First Minister – a first for the head of a nationalist or republican party.

Another big story in the polls has been the rise of Naomi Long’s Alliance Party, which is neck and neck with the DUP.

However, there are still question marks over whether an executive can be formed after the election.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said they won’t re-enter Stormont without concessions on the Northern Ireland protocol.

And while the Assembly can return without a governing executive, it can’t pass key decisions like budgets and a programme for government.