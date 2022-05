Two school extension projects in Donegal are to progress.

Scoil Naomh Colmcille in Kilmacrennan has been given the go ahead to proceed to tender, while Scoil Naomh Colmcille in Drumoghill has been cleared to go to construction.

The Kilmacrennan project will consist of two classrooms, an SEN base and an SET room, while the Drumoghill project will consist of one new classroom and a new SET room.

Agriculture and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue is welcoming the announcements.