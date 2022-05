Radio helped fight a more obscure pandemic in the past two years – one of misinformation.

A study from Learning Waves and DCU shows listenership to radio stations increased since 2020 with 80 per cent of Irish adults tuning in.

The research also says the sector faced incredible financial pressure due to advertising revenue effectively evaporating overnight.

Colm Kearns is the author of the report – he says radio did invaluable work……….