Raising the cost of rent in the Dail is like shouting ‘into the void’ according to Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle.

Speaking in the Dail last night, Deputy Pringle highlighted the need for urgent action on the soaring cost of rent and how people are now at crisis point and losing hope.

The latest Daft.ie report revealed that rents in Donegal rose by 24.3%, the largest increase nationally.

Deputy Pringle says as a result, homelessness is becoming a serious issue in the county: