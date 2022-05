The Tanaiste will visit Donegal tomorrow ahead of Fine Gael’s AGM.

It comes following the news that party colleague Deputy Joe McHugh is stepping away from national politics.

Leo Varadkar will pay a visit to the Donegal County Museum during his time in the county.

He will attend The Treaty, 1921: Records from the Archives exhibition which is currently on its regional tour and also meet with National Archive Director Orlaith McBride.