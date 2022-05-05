Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Score – 05/05/22

On The Score this week, in our preview of Sunday’s Donegal v Cavan men and ladies double header in Clones, we are joined by two former all stars from each county – Martin McHugh of Donegal and Dermot McCabe of Cavan, we also hear from Donegal ladies manager Maxi Curran.

Mickey McCann tells us what he expects on Saturday when he takes the Donegal hurlers to play Warwickshire in England in the Nickey Rackard Cup and Gavin Cullen looks ahead to Finn Harps trip to the champions Shamrock Rovers and current Premier Division leaders Derry City hosting Bohemians.

Top Stories

Covid Donegal May 5
News, Top Stories

South Inishowen now has Ireland’s lowest PCR confirmed Covid rate

5 May 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday May 5th

5 May 2022
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Man charged in relation to Skeoge Link Road incident in Derry

5 May 2022
radio desk
Audio, News, Top Stories

Radio did invaluable work during the pandemic – Report

5 May 2022
