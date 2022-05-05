The Score – 05/05/22

On The Score this week, in our preview of Sunday’s Donegal v Cavan men and ladies double header in Clones, we are joined by two former all stars from each county – Martin McHugh of Donegal and Dermot McCabe of Cavan, we also hear from Donegal ladies manager Maxi Curran.

Mickey McCann tells us what he expects on Saturday when he takes the Donegal hurlers to play Warwickshire in England in the Nickey Rackard Cup and Gavin Cullen looks ahead to Finn Harps trip to the champions Shamrock Rovers and current Premier Division leaders Derry City hosting Bohemians.