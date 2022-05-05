We need to keep working hard – Alan Reynolds

Derry City will be looking to maintain top spot in the table over the next few days with home games against Bohemians and St Pats coming up in quick succession.

Keith Long’s side arrives first, and City Assistant Manager Alan Reynolds knows that the hosts will have to be at their best if they are to claim full points from the contest.

“We’re playing well but once again this is a difficult task for us” he said.

“The game at Dalymount was very close- we only won it with the last kick- so we’re expecting a similar challenge.”

“We’ve watched their last few matches and they seem to be getting a few players back so we have to be ready for whatever Bohs throw at us.”

“The boys are itching to get going again; they’ve trained really well all week. We know we have a lot of eye catching players here but we need to keep working hard out of possession as well.”

“We’ve been setting our own standards but not only do we want to maintain those, we also want to keep improving.”

Despite what ‘Renny’ refers to as “a few bumps and bruises”, the home side have no new injury concerns ahead of a busy few days.