47 year old man missing in North Donegal

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 47 year old man who’s been missing from the Gortinlieve area between Newtowncunningham and Derry  since midday today.

Mark Langford is described as being 5’ 9” in height, with a medium build, silver/grey hair and with blue eyes.

Gardaí and Mark’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Marks’ whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station at 074 91 67100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

