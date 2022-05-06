Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Bonagee stay on course for cup hat trick

Bonagee United have reached their third cup final this season.

On Thursday night they beat Derry City Reserves 4-1 in the semi final of the Knockalla Caravans Cup.

Dan O’Donnell, Tony McNamee, Michael Funston and Dean Larkin bagged the goals to send the Dry Arch side through.

Bonagee await the winners of Aileach and Kildrum Tigers who clash in the other semi final next week.

On Saturday the 14th May, Bonagee will play league winners Cockhill Celtic in the Ulster Senior League Cup final in Ballyare and they also have to play in the decider of the North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup competition.

