The DUP has refused to confirm whether it will enter into the Northern Ireland Assembly if it’s headed up by a Sinn Féin First Minister.

Counting is underway in the Stormont Elections in the North and it’s likely Sinn Fein will emerge as the largest party for the first time.

Opinion polls suggest the Alliance Party will also gain seats while a fall in DUP support is expected.

The party’s Brexit spokesperson Sammy Wilson says Sinn Fein’s actions will decide the DUP’s position: