Finn Harps suffer away defeat to Shamrock Rovers

Finn Harps suffered their fourth away defeat of the season on Friday night, losing out 3-1 against Shamrock Rovers.

Roberto Lopes opened the scoring for the hosts on 17 minutes before a Danny Mandroiu goal three minutes later doubled their lead.

Mandroiu then added a third on 28 minutes with Conor Tourish heading in Harps’ consolation goal on 41 minutes.

The win moves Rovers to within a point of Derry City at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table.

Oisin Langan reports from Tallaght Stadium…