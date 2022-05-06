Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Motorists told to avoid Derry’s Foyle Embankment due to ongoing incident

Motorists in Derry are being asked to avoid the city side lane of the Foyle Embankment due to a build-up of traffic as police deal with an ongoing incident.

The PSNI says people should seek alternate routes for their journey.

