Damage has been caused to a number of parked cars during an early morning hit and run incident in Letterkenny yesterday.

Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision involving a car and three parked vehicles at around 3:45am in the Harmony Hill area.

No injuries have been reported. However, the driver of the car failed to remain at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station on 074 916 7100.