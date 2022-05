Finn Harps suffered a 3-1 away defeat to defending champions Shamrock Rovers on Friday night.

A Danny Mandroiu brace alongside a Roberto Lopes goal gave Rovers a 3-0 lead before a Conor Tourish header gave Harps a consolation goal.

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan told Oisin Langan there are some positives to take in the defeat…