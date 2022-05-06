Record number of passengers avail of Donegal-Dublin air route

A record number of passengers flew between Donegal and Dublin last month.

Passenger numbers on the Donegal-Dublin PSO route operated by Emerald Airlines is said to have exceeded pre-Covid levels in April.

Ciarán Smith, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines, says it is clear to see that recovery is well and truly underway with the record number of passengers availing of flights between Donegal and Dublin in April.

He says forward bookings on the route are also looking positive ahead of the summer months with a large demand for passengers travelling for leisure purposes to Donegal.

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton, says passenger numbers on the route have have exceeded pre-Covid levels.

The airline took over from Amapola which temporarily operated the route and now offers four flights daily linking Donegal and Dublin.