SF set for Assembly majority with 25 of 90 seats filled

As counting continues in the Assembly elections North of the border, Sinn Fein looks set to become the largest party.

So far (7pm), with 25 seats declared, SF has 15 seats, the UUP has three and the DUP and Alliance have two each. The SDLP has one, and one independent unionist has been elected .

In Foyle, Sinn Fein’s Padraig Delargey and the SDLP’s Mark H.Durkan have been been elected, while in West Tyrone, Sinn Fein’s Nicola Brogan topped the poll and took the first seat.

The DUP has lost some support, and the SDLP vote is also down, with leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood suggesting the prospect of a nationalist First Minister means some of his voters have lent their backing to Sinn Féin.

Michelle O’Neill says she’s feeling very positive about the prospect of becoming First Minister of Northern Ireland.

The Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald was bouyant when she entered the count at Belfast’s Titanic Centre earlier this evening………

If, as expected, Sinn Fein become the majority party, the discussion then moves to whether an executive can be formed with DUP participation.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says unionism needs to ask some questions of itself………

6 May 2022
Mark Langford
