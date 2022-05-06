Tanaiste sees living room ceiling propped up by scaffolding

This afternoon, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar visited the home of Peter and Michelle Patton, whose living room ceiling is being propped by scaffolding up for fear of collapse.

Eileen Doherty Mica campaigner said that the image conveys the devastation that this issue has caused and the constant fear, trepidation and stress that families are enduring.

Mr Patton told the Tanaiste, families don’t want an additional penny from this scheme, they just want our homes back. The campaigners stressed the need to expedite this legislation, to get it right and for a public inquiry into this issue. This, they said, can never be allowed to happen again.

The Tanaiste also visited the Donegal County Museum, and the Milford & District Resource Centre this afternoon as part of his visit to Donegal. MDRC Manager Declan Meehan discussed Mica Redress, Rural Regeneration Schemes, the need for a shared community vehicle to assist those with mobility needs to avail of transport.

Earlier, he visited the Tata Conasultency Services base in Letterkenny.