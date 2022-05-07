ATU Donegal to host sports concussion conference

Current research into sports concussion at the Atlantic Technological University’s Donegal campus is to be discussed at an event on Thursday next.

The research at the ATU is being undertaken in conjunction with the Sport Concussion Awareness and Training project.

SCAT, the Sport Concussion Awareness and Training project is an international study being funded under the Erasmus+ programme.

The SCAT Project partners include ATU Donegal; ATU Galway; La Trobe University, Australia; Oxford Brookes University, UK; University of Southern Denmark; and The International Concussion and Head Injury Research Foundation.

As part of the project, ATU Donegal is hosting a hybrid event on Thursday next, May 12th, under the banner “Concussion Conference: How To Explain The Invisible”

The first session will feature a panel which will give perspectives on concussion from various angles. The panel includes Consultant Surgeon and former Donegal GAA and International Rules team doctor, Mr. Kevin Moran, and former Donegal GAA player and current Sports Scientist to US Soccer, Kate Keaney

The second session will give ATU student researchers a platform to share their current research.

Attendees will receive a copy of a training guide developed by the SCAT project team, with a view towards giving feedback on the document at the event.

Event details:

ATU Donegal – SCAT Project Concussion Conference Series: “How To Explain The Invisible”

Date : May 12th

Time : 5:30pm-7:30pm

Location : ATU Donegal, Letterkenny Campus & Online

Session 1: Panel Perspectives on Concussion

Practitioner – Mr. Kevin Moran Consultant Surgeon

Athlete – Kate Keaney

Education – Caomhan Conaghan

Session 2 : Student Research Showcase

The event will take place in our Letterkenny campus with limited tickets available. The event will be live streamed for those who cannot attend in person.

For tickets, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/how-to-explain-the-invisible-tickets-317557431827