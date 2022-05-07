Donaldson refuses to say if DUP will form Executive after elections

The head of the DUP has refused to say whether he thinks Northern Ireland will get a Government this year.

Jeffrey Donaldson must decide this weekend whether the DUP will enter the Stormont Executive or not with Sinn Fein being the leading party, which polls suggest will be the outcome.

During the campaign he’s said they won’t re-enter Government unless issues with the Northern Ireland protocol are worked out.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson says despite a drop in vote he’s pleased with the election result – but refused to comment on the formation of an Executive in the North…