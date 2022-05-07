Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donaldson refuses to say if DUP will form Executive after elections

The head of the DUP has refused to say whether he thinks Northern Ireland will get a Government this year.

Jeffrey Donaldson must decide this weekend whether the DUP will enter the Stormont Executive or not with Sinn Fein being the leading party, which polls suggest will be the outcome.

During the campaign he’s said they won’t re-enter Government unless issues with the Northern Ireland protocol are worked out.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson says despite a drop in vote he’s pleased with the election result – but refused to comment on the formation of an Executive in the North…

Trouble+afoot+at+Stormont+
News, Top Stories

Assembly election latest: West Tyrone MLAs confirmed as count concludes

7 May 2022
jeffrey donaldson
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donaldson refuses to say if DUP will form Executive after elections

7 May 2022
Stormont
News, Top Stories

Assembly elections latest: Sinn Fein strong with 47 of 90 seats filled

7 May 2022
marylou
Audio, News, Top Stories

Vote on Irish unity could happen “in this decade” – McDonald

7 May 2022
pearserow
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dail told overcrowding and long waits are contributing to attacks on hospital staff

7 May 2022
SCAT banner
News, Top Stories

ATU Donegal to host sports concussion conference

7 May 2022

