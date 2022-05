Donegal suffered a 2-11 to 1-09 defeat to Derry in Round 2 of the Ulster Minor Football Championship.

Cian McMenamin’s penalty meant Donegal trailed 1-09 to 1-02 at half time.

Despite a strong second half showing Luke Barrett’s side couldn’t breach the gap and will now play in the qualifiers for a place in the semi finals.

Tom Comack has the full time report…