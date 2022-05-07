Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Mickey McCann reflects on Donegal’s big win over Warwickshire

Donegal hurlers eased to a 23 point victory over Warwickshire in the Nickey Rackard Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Mickey McCann’s side led 0-18 to 0-05 at half time and went on to run out 0-33 to 0-10 winners.

The win sets up Donegal’s final round game perfectly where they know a win over Tyrone will see them reach the final of the Nickey Rackard Cup.

Tyrone themselves suffered a 3-24 to 0-21 loss to Roscommon and will also require a win to reach the Nickey Rackard Cup final.

After Donegal’s victory their boss Mickey McCann spoke with Eóin Catterson…

