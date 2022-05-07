Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Vote on Irish unity could happen “in this decade” – McDonald

The Sinn Fein leader says a vote on Irish unity could happen within the next decade, following its historic showing in the Northern Ireland Assembly elections.

Sinn Fein are expected to become the largest party in the North after topping the polls with 29 percent of the vote – making it the first time a nationalist party could hold the position of First Minister since the foundation of the Northern Irish state.

Mary Lou McDonald says planning for Irish unity needs to start now in both Governments North and South:

