Donegal Ladies are through to the Ulster Final after the beat Cavan 3-19 to 1-11 in Clones on Sunday afternoon.

Susanne White fired in two goals as well as a Yvonne Bonner goal helped Maxi Curran’s side to the 14 point win.

Donegal will play Armagh in the decider.

Oisin Kelly and Maureen O’Donnell report for Highland Radio Sport…