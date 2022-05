The first meeting of a group set up to manage the EU and UK’s post-Brexit relationship takes place next week.

Both parliaments are sending 35 representatives each.

The meetings will be chaired by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic.

Sinn Fein Midlands North-West MEP Chris MacManus says outstanding issues related to the Northern Ireland Protocol must be tackled: