Lough Swilly RNLI assist in freeing tangled yacht

Volunteers from the Lough Swilly RNLI crew were called to action yesterday to assist a yacht that became stuck near Buncrana yesterday.

The Lough Swilly RNLI said in a statement on social media that the Malin Head Coast Guard Radio contacted them on Saturday morning, asking to assist with a yacht that had gotten into difficulty.

The prop of the yacht had became tangled in pot lines, and the vessel lost power near Macamish Bay.

The Lough Swilly RNLI were able to free the vessel and observe its safe return to the Fahan Marina.