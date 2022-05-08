McDonald criticises “unacceptable” DUP Executive threats

The DUP’s being encouraged to take part in talks about power-sharing, despite concerns about the Northern Ireland protocol.

Parties will meet in the coming week to discuss the formation of a new Executive in the North.

Sinn Fein will be able to nominate the First Minister for the first time after receiving the largest share of votes in the election.

However the DUP have threatened that they will not be part of any new administration unless changes are made to the protocol.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald says that’s unacceptable: