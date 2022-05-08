Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
National Maternity Hospital contract details need to be better defined – solicitor

A solicitor says details of the proposed deal around the new National Maternity Hospital need to be more clearly defined.

Ministers have delayed signing off building the facility on land leased from a charitable trust, which was given the property by the Religious Sisters of Charity.

The project at St Vincent’s campus in Dublin’s expected to cost up to a billion euro.

Campaigners and opposition politicians have expressed concerns over the phrase ‘clinically appropriate’ which features in the hospital’s proposed constitution.

Simon McGarr of McGarr Solicitors says more clarity is needed on services before any deal is signed:

