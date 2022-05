Donegal are back into the Ulster Senior Football Championship final.

That’s after they beat Cavan 2-16 to 16 points in Clones today.

Conor O’Donnell and Paddy McBrearty with the goals for Declan Bonner’s side.

After the game one of the Donegal goalscorers Patrick McBrearty gave his thoughts to Tom Comack…

Tom also spoke with Eoghan Ban Gallagher…