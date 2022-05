Donegal will play Armagh in the Ulster Ladies Football Championship final after they beat Cavan 3-19 to 1-11 in Clones on Sunday afternoon.

Two first half goals from Susanne White sent Maxi Curran’s side on their way before Yvonne Bonner then added a third for Donegal.

After the game Donegal boss Maxi Curran told Tom Comack he was happy with his sides performance.