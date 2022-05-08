Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

World’s first “Finswim” around Irish coastline completed by Donegal man

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin
Credit – FinSwim 2020 Facebook page

A Donegal man has completed the first “Finswim” around the entire Irish coastline – all in aid of charitable causes.

Henry O’Donnell from Carrickfinn began the challenge in 2020 before the Covid pandemic and other commitments postponed his efforts.

Yesterday he finished his two-year long swimming campaign, ending his swim – the first around Ireland involving the use of fins alone – at Carrickfinn beach where it all began for him.

The swim has also raised over €46,000 for the Irish Cancer Society and Water Safety Ireland in the process.

You can donate to the Finswim charity campaign here: https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11390779_fin-swim-2020-s-page.html

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

finswim henry o donnell
News, Top Stories

World’s first “Finswim” around Irish coastline completed by Donegal man

8 May 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

EU-UK meetings discussing Brexit agreements to take place next week

8 May 2022
RNLI Paddle boarders rescue
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly RNLI assist in freeing tangled yacht

8 May 2022
maryloutue
Audio, News, Top Stories

McDonald criticises “unacceptable” DUP Executive threats

8 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

finswim henry o donnell
News, Top Stories

World’s first “Finswim” around Irish coastline completed by Donegal man

8 May 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

EU-UK meetings discussing Brexit agreements to take place next week

8 May 2022
RNLI Paddle boarders rescue
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly RNLI assist in freeing tangled yacht

8 May 2022
maryloutue
Audio, News, Top Stories

McDonald criticises “unacceptable” DUP Executive threats

8 May 2022
Stormont
News, Top Stories

Assembly elections wrap-up: Sinn Fein successes cemented in Foyle and West Tyrone

8 May 2022
brandon lewis
Audio, News, Top Stories

NI Secretary believes focus should be on Stormont, not border poll

8 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube