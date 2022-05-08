World’s first “Finswim” around Irish coastline completed by Donegal man

A Donegal man has completed the first “Finswim” around the entire Irish coastline – all in aid of charitable causes.

Henry O’Donnell from Carrickfinn began the challenge in 2020 before the Covid pandemic and other commitments postponed his efforts.

Yesterday he finished his two-year long swimming campaign, ending his swim – the first around Ireland involving the use of fins alone – at Carrickfinn beach where it all began for him.

The swim has also raised over €46,000 for the Irish Cancer Society and Water Safety Ireland in the process.

You can donate to the Finswim charity campaign here: https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11390779_fin-swim-2020-s-page.html